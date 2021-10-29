Karnataka CM recalls close ties with ‘Appu’, Rajkumar family

Bommai said the superstar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours in a place to be decided by the actor’s family

Saddened by the untimely demise of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday (October 29) that the actor’s death is a “big loss for cinema and the field of arts”.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the CM said Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours in a place to be decided by the actor’s family.

Speaking to media persons outside Vikram Hospital, where the 46-year-old actor battled for life following a heart attack, Bommai said, “I had a word with Puneeth yesterday. I was supposed to meet him today. In fact, I was supposed to inaugurate his website on November 1, but fate had something else in store.”

Bommai also took to Twitter to express shock and dismay. “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti,” he tweeted.

The CM recalled his association with thespian Dr Rajkumar’s family. Calling Puneeth by his nickname, Appu, Bommai remembered launching the ‘Dr Rajkumar Learning App’, an social initiative by Puneeth, two months ago.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain around 11.40 on Friday morning. The 46-year-old collapsed while working out at a gym and was rushed to the hospital immediately. He was declared dead around 2.30 pm at the hospital.