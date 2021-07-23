Pornography case: Mumbai police won’t summon Shilpa Shetty

The main accused, Raj Kundra, has been sent to police custody till July 27 after police told the court that he is not cooperating in the investigation

Mumbai businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been sent to police custody till July 27 in the pornographic content case. Kundra was arrested a few days back following a complaint about pornographic content being shown via an app owned by his company.

The investigating officials have seized more than 4TB of adult video clips and photos from Kundra, as per a statement given by Mumbai police in the court. The police also found records of suspicious financial transactions between Kundra’s Yes Bank account and an account in the United Bank of Africa. They also suspect the money raised from the pornographic content was used for online betting.

Kundra’s three-day custodial term ended on Friday (July 23), after which the Mumbai Police presented him in the court and sought a seven-day extension in custody arguing that Kundra is not cooperating in investigations. The police also confirmed that Kundra’s wife, Shilpa Shetty, will not be summoned in the pornographic case.

In February this year, the Mumbai police had busted a porn racket, where young actresses were being forced to act in porn movies. The people involved in the racket would lure young women, mostly aspiring actresses, into pornography by promising them roles in web series and later force them to act in porn movies, which were then released on various OTT platforms for a monthly subscription to the audience.