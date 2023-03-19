Police at Rahul Gandhi’s house over BJY speech on sexual assault victims

Delhi Police said they want to get details of those sexual assault victims that Rahul Gandhi had spoken about during his speech in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

A team of Delhi Police on Sunday reached Rahul Gandhi’s residence in the national capital to ask the Congress leader about his remarks during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar,

The police said that Rahul Gandhi had said in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”.

Police notice

The police had on March 16 issued a notice to the Congress leader asking him for details of the women who had approached him regarding sexual harassment.

Advertisement

Also read: Rahul Gandhi gets notice from Delhi police for remarks on ‘sexual assault on women’

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhis 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

“We’ve come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped…We’re trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims,” Hooda told reporters outside Gandhi’s residence.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the Delhi Police over the move. “It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn’t they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will respond to it as per law,” he tweeted.

Delhi | It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/Xo4JqErSGG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Questionnaire

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police had sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him to give details about the women who approached him regarding “sexual harassment”.

Also read: With Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has taken the Congress left of centre

According to police, Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted. Police had asked him to give details of these victims so that security could be provided to them, the officials said.