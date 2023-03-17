Rahul Gandhi gets notice from Delhi police for remarks on ‘sexual assault on women’

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked the Congress leader "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment"

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to give details of women who approached him with complaints of sexual and sought protection, so that further action can be taken in this regard.

Officials from the department said the notice was issued based on Rahul’s “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

According to police, Rahul gave a statement in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted”.

“In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don’t call the police then I will be shamed,” police quoted Rahul as saying at the yatra.

Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.