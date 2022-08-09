UP police arrest absconding politician who abused woman on video from Meerut

On Monday, the Noida administration had demolished illegal structures at his residence while police announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 on his head

Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi who verbally abused a woman at a residential complex in Noida was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police from Meerut on Tuesday (August 9).

Tyagi has been arrested along with three of his aides from the city.

He was caught on camera abusing and pushing a woman in Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93 of Noida.

Tyagi was booked on Friday under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) for assaulting the woman, a co-resident of the housing society. The woman had objected to Tyagi’s planting some trees in the society’s common area, citing violation of rules. He claimed he was within his rights to do so.

On Monday, the Noida police announced a reward of ₹ 25,000 on his head.

The same day, officials of Noida administration demolished illegal structures at his residence in Grand Omaxe society in Noida’s Sector 93.

Until he went underground Friday night, Tyagi claimed he was associated with the BJP, even as the ruling party denied any links with him.

Tyagi, who was at large since Friday evening, had moved a court in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district with a plea for surrender-related procedures. The hearing in the matter has been listed for August 10.