Bulldozer razes alleged BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi’s illegal construction in Noida

Shrikant Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician has been absconding ever since he was booked by police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society

Government officials on Monday (August 8) used a bulldozer to raze illegal structures outside the residence of absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi in Noida.

The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi’s ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city’s Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, and is allegedly a member of the saffron party’s Kisan Morcha, has been absconding ever since he was booked by police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Videos of the incident which went viral on social media showed Tyagi abusing the woman and assaulting her.

Days after the spat, Tyagi’s supporters stormed into the locality asking locals for the woman’s address.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration. Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

While Tyagi has been booked in the Gangster Act, his supporters who created a hullabaloo in the neighbourhood were arrested by police.

The BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi. The ruling party, in fact, maintains that Tyagi is not even its primary member.

BJP’s Delhi spokesperson Khemchand Sharma on Monday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking “strict action” against Tyagi.

Meanwhile, the in-charge of a local police station has been shunted as probe into the assault on the woman intensified.

Sujeet Upadhyay, in-charge of Phase 2 police station, was removed from the post late Sunday night.

“Inspector Paramhans Tiwari has been appointed as the in-charge of Phase 2 police station in view of administrative requirements,” a police spokesperson said Monday morning.

A day after Tyagi’s spat with the woman neighbour, local BJP leaders had lashed out at the police for not being able to arrest accused him, leading to his fleeing.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma visited Omaxe Grand on Sunday evening and interacted with the residents after around a dozen aides of Tyagi had entered the society without permission earlier in the day, raising tension.

“I am ashamed to say that all this is happening when our (BJP) government is in power,” Sharma said over an apparent phone call to Uttar Pradesh government’s additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi.

He sought immediate action against Tyagi and security for the woman and her family even as he assured residents of the society of justice.

The police had arrested six of Tyagi’s aides, who had entered the society on Sunday, and were probing how they managed to gain entry despite private security deployment there, the officials said.

Late on Sunday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj and Police Commissioner Alok Singh also visited the society and interacted with the residents. “Tyagi would be booked under the Gangsters Act and strictest action taken against him so that an example is set for people like him,” Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)