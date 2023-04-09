PM releases latest census data, India’s tiger population in 2022 at 3,167

In 2006, India's tiger population was 1,411 which grew to 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018, and finally, 3,167 in 2022.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest tiger census data which revealed that the population of tigers in India was 3,167 in 2022.

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

At the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger, the Prime Minister also launched the International Big Cat Alliance, which will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world, including tiger and lion.

He also released a booklet Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision, presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.

(With agency inputs)