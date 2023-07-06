PM Modi to attend Gita Press function, inaugurate various projects in UP

In Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur as well as his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday (July 7) to attend various programmes, launch development projects and address a public meeting.

In Gorakhpur, the prime minister will attend the closing ceremony of Gita Press centenary celebrations in the afternoon, said Lalmani Tripathi, manager of the publisher of religious books. During the programme, he will visit Lila Chitra temple and also will have a photo session with the trustees of the Gita Press. He will also address a gathering there, Tripathi said.

Tripathi said that everyone is happy at Gita Press and the centenary year celebrations will be unforgettable due to PM Modi’s presence. The opening ceremony of the centenary year celebrations was graced by the then President Ramnath Kovind.

In Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express around 3.40 pm, officials said. In Varanasi, Modi will address a rally in Wajidpur and announce Rs 12,148 crore in funding towards several projects underway in the district. “The PM will lay the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate schemes worth about 10,000 crore,” Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

“PM Modi will lay foundation stones for an international cricket stadium and three rail overbridges, among other projects,” Sharma said. The prime minister will also dedicate to the public a 10-storey international hostel built in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he said. He is also expected to flag off water taxis.

PM Modi will have a night stay in Bareka and will attend a “tiffin meeting” with the BJP workers. BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma said the entire city has been spruced up ahead of the PM’s visit. The authorities in both the districts have made elaborate security arrangements for the PM’s visit.

(With agency inputs)