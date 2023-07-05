PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in four states

During his whirlwind tour of four poll-bound states, except Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a spree, inaugurating, launching and dedicating to the nation a host of projects, from rail links, to roads, to buildings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7 and Telangana and Rajasthan the next day to launch projects worth Rs 50,000 crore, his office in Delhi said on Wednesday (July 5).

All these states except Uttar Pradesh are slated to go to polls later this year.

On July 7, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects at a public programme in Raipur around 10:45 am, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for five national highway projects worth Rs 6,400 crore, including the four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur–Kodebod section of the Jabalpur–Jagdalpur National Highway, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur–Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and three national highway projects for the Chhattisgarh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor.

Also Read: President Vladimir Putin calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi big friend of Russia

He will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the 103-km-long Raipur–Khariar Road Rail Line, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore, a 17-km-long new railway line connecting Keoti–Antagarh, and a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60,000 metric ton per annum at Korba constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

The prime minister will also kickstart the distribution of 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat, the PMO said. It further said Modi will reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh around 2:30 pm on July 7 and participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. He will also flag off Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur.

He will release the Chitramaya Shiva Purana granth during the Gita Press programme and also visit the Leela Chitra Temple there, the statement added.

Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Gorakhpur railway station on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad routes.

In Gorakhpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 498 crore to provide world-class passenger amenities, the statement said.

Around 5 pm, the prime minister will reach Varanasi, where he will attend a public programme to lay the foundation stone, and inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects.

The PMO said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore. He will dedicate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction–Son Nagar railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor built at a cost of more than Rs 6,760 crore, it said.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed at a cost of more than Rs. 990 crore, and the four-lane widening of the Varanasi–Jaunpur section of the NH-56 completed at a cost of more than Rs 2,750 crore to make travel between Varanasi and Lucknow easier, it added.

Also Read: Why Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy refuses to fade away in Narendra Modi’s India

Among the projects in Varanasi that will be inaugurated by him are the construction and renovation of 18 PWD roads, the international girl’s hostel building constructed at the BHU campus, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET)-Vocational Training Centre in Karsara village, residential buildings and amenities in Sindhaura police station, PAC Bhullanpur, fire station in Pindra and government residential school in Tarsada, and the Economic Offences Research Organisation building.

The prime minister will reach Warangal in Telangana around 10:45 am on July 8 to attend a public programme where he will lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6,100 crore, the PMO said in the statement. These include national highway projects worth over Rs 5,550 crore and the upgrade of the 68-km-long Karimnagar–Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lanes to a four-lane configuration.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the railway manufacturing unit in Kazipet.

According to the PMO statement, Modi will reach Bikaner in Rajasthan around 4:15 pm the same day and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore.

(With agency inputs)