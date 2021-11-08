PM Modi, senior BJP leaders greet LK Advani on 94th birthday

Advani is the principal architect of the BJP’s rise as a major national political party

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani turned 94 on Monday, and a host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greeted and wished the former deputy prime minister on the occasion.

“Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect,” Modi tweeted.

Hailing Advani as an inspiration and guide, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect, are acknowledged by everyone.

BJP president J P Nadda praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and playing a key role in the country’s development. Wishing him a long and healthy life, he said that the nonagenarian leader was an inspiration to crores of party workers.

भाजपा को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने और देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले आदरणीय श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।आडवाणी जी पार्टी के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रेरणास्रोत हैं। मैं ईश्वर से आपकी दीर्घ आयु और स्वस्थ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/9Di7saimVl — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 8, 2021

The principal architect of the BJP’s rise as a major national political party as he tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s, Advani crafted and shaped the Hindutva politics, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Born in Karachi before India was divided, Advani joined the RSS and then the Jana Sangh since the latter’s foundation.

