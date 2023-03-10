PM Modi raises temple attacks issue with Australian PM Albanese

The topic was brought up during their comprehensive dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the recent temple attacks in Australia.

I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/NqsxUA8f47 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

In his media statement, Modi said it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India.

“I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him,” Modi said in presence of the Australian prime minister.

“Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible,” he said.

Modi said he discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific and ways to enhance mutual security with his Australian counterpart.

“We discussed mutual cooperation to develop reliable and strong global supply chains,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that both sides are working on a comprehensive economic agreement.

“In the field of defence, we have made remarkable agreements in the last few years, including logistics support for each other’s militaries,” Modi said.

In his comments, Albanese said Modi and he agreed on the conclusion of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as soon as possible.

“I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year,” he said.

The Australian prime minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding his engagements in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

