8 cheetahs have come, why didn’t 16 crore jobs come in 8 years? Rahul’s jibe at PM

The Congress on Saturday said that in view of the "worrying" job situation in the country, the youth are marking the PM's birthday as "National Unemployment Day", and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that eight cheetahs have arrived in the country but now he should explain why 16 crore jobs were not created in eight years.

PM Modi turned 72 years on Saturday (September 17). It was a busy day for the PM, who, among other events scheduled on his birthday, released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Eight cheetahs have come, now tell us why 16 crore jobs has not come in eight years.” “Yuvaon ki hai lalkar, le kar rahenge rozgaar (It is the cry of the youth that they will have employment),” said the former Congress chief, using the hashtag Rashtriya Berozgar Diwas.

Also read: Cheetahs have landed, but the real sprint awaits them at MP grasslands

Advertisement

The Congress on Saturday claimed that in view of the “worrying” job situation in the country, the youth are marking the PM’s birthday as “National Unemployment Day”, and demanded that he provide employment to them as promised.

Modi promised to provide two crore jobs annually but instead only seven lakh people have been given employment in the last eight years, the Congress claimed, adding that 22 crore people had applied for jobs.

Also read: PM releases big cats; radio-collared cheetahs being monitored 24/7