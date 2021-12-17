Modi has increased faith of people in democratic process, Shah claims

There has not been a single instance of corruption in the last seven years, the home minister claimed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a “corruption-free government” in the last seven years and “no one can question its intention when a decision is taken”.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Shah said “one of the greatest achievements” of the Modi government has been that it has brought 60 crore people in the country’s development process, who were “otherwise deprived of it since independence”, and helped “increase their faith in democracy”.

“There has not been a single instance of corruption in the last seven years. We have provided a corruption-free government. We have taken many decisions and one or two may be wrong. But no one, not even critics, can say that our intention is bad,” Shah said, adding that there were massive changes in the economy.

“There were 60 crore people who did not have a bank account, they did not have electricity connection, gas connection or health facilities. The Modi government has given all of these to them and it has helped increase their faith in India’s democratic process,” he claimed.

Shah said that the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control thanks to the charismatic leadership of Modi and the participation of the country’s 130 crore people.

He said that no one had thought that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would be “abolished without bloodshed” and no one had thought that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute would be “resolved peacefully”.

“Left wing extremism has almost been finished, there has been massive improvement in health infrastructure, a significant and new education policy has been framed, and even a water policy has been formulated taking into consideration the next 100 years,” the minister said.

“There has not been a single area that has not been touched by the Modi government. There have been massive changes in the last seven years,” Shah said.

(With inputs from Agencies)