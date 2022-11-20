PM Modi, BJP leaders slam Rahul for walking with Narmada activist Medha Patkar

The Sardar Sarovar Dam over the Narmada river could not be built for three decades because of legal hurdles created by activists, including Medha Patkar, said PM Modi, adding that Patkar had also defamed Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (November 20) for marching with activist Medha Patkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra since she had been against the Narmada dam project, which has been Gujarat’s lifeline.

Earlier this week, Gandhi was joined by Medha Patkar during the yatra, while it passed through Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Rajkot district ahead of the state elections to be held on December 3 and 4, PM Modi said, “a Congress leader was seen taking out a padayatra with a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades.” The Sardar Sarovar Dam over the Narmada river could not be built for three decades because of legal hurdles created by activists, including Medha Patkar, he said, adding that Patkar had also defamed Gujarat.

Also read: IAS officer removed from Gujarat poll duty for Twitter post; what he says

Advertisement

Further, PM Modi told the crowds at the rally to ask the Congress when they come to demand their vote as to why they were taking out a padyatra by keeping their hand on the shoulders of those who were against Narmada dam.

The BJP has been critical of Medha Patkar’s campaign Narmada Bachao Aandolan against Gujarat’s ‘Sardar Sarovar Dam’ on the grounds that the water of the dam would displace thousands of tribal families.

Meanwhile, party president JP Nadda too called Medha Patkar “anti-Narmada, anti-Gujarat and anti-Saurashtra”, who had tried to stall the construction of the Narmada dam and opposed the use of water for the people of Saurashtra.

Also read: Gujarat polls: BJP fields first Christian candidate in 20 yrs from Cong bastion Vyara

Nadda pointed out that if such people like Medha Padkar join Rahul Gandhi, it then reflected his mentality. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attacked Gandhi on the same issue saying that the Congress MP stands for those who denied water to Gujaratis.

Patel tweeted that Congress and Rahul Gandhi have time and again shown their animosity towards Gujarat and Gujaratis. “By giving Medha Patkar a central place in his yatra, Rahul Gandhi shows that he stands with those elements who denied water to Gujaratis for decades,” he said, adding that Gujarat will not tolerate this.

Elections is scheduled to be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh.