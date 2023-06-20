PM Modi arrives in US on his maiden state visit

The visit includes an address by the Prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the Prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation” from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

“I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community,” the prime minister said.

“I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported Indias proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga,” he said.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden. From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

