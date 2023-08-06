Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

The stations are spread across 27 states and Union territories

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 6) laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across 27 states and Union territories, via video conferencing.

The stations will be redeveloped under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Of the 508 stations 55 are in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, and 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. This apart, 15 stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 508 railway stations are set to be redeveloped, leading to a significant transformation of rail infrastructure in India. https://t.co/RavZz4l9Lc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said the redevelopment, which will cost ₹24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for guidance of passengers, adding that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Noting that Modi has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport and that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people, the PMO had said he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations. Guided by this vision, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said. As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies)