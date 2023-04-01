People in Pakistan unhappy, believe Partition was a mistake: RSS chief

Hailing the Sindhi community, most of whom arrived in India during the Partition, the RSS chief said they had come 'from that Bharat to this Bharat for the sake of (their) rich Sindhi culture and values'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the people of Pakistan are not happy after more than seven decades of independence and they now believe the Partition of India was a mistake.

He also said Akhand Bharat was true and divided Bharat a “nightmare”.

Bhagwat was speaking on Friday (March 31) at a function to mark the birth centenary of revolutionary and freedom fighter Hemu Kalani, which was attended by members of the Sindhi community from different parts of the country.

Underlining the need to build a new India, the RSS chief said, “Akhand Bharat (a concept of the country with all its ancient parts that are currently in modern-day Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Tibet unified) is true but divided Bharat was a nightmare.”

“It was Bharat before 1947 (Partition). Are those who broke off from Bharat due to their stubbornness still happy? There is pain out there,” he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, adding there was happiness in India.

We do not attack others, but give befitting reply in self-defence: Bhagwat

However, in a reference to the acrimonious relationship that the two nations now have, Bhagwat underscored the fact that India did not belong to a culture that calls for attacks on others.

“I do not mean to say Bharat should attack Pakistan. Not at all. We don’t belong to that culture that calls for attacks on others,” he said.

“We are from the culture that gives a befitting reply in self-defence,” Bhagwat said, apparently referring to the surgical strikes on terror camps in that country, adding, “We do it and we will keep doing it.”

“People of Pakistan are now saying the division of Bharat was a mistake. All are saying it was a mistake,” he asserted.

“What is right stays intact, while what is wrong comes and goes,” Bhagwat said, in an apparent reference to internal strife and economic turmoil currently being witnessed in Pakistan.

Hailing the Sindhi community, most of whom arrived in India during the Partition, the RSS chief said they had come “from that Bharat to this Bharat for the sake of (their) rich Sindhi culture and values”.

