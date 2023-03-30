Twitter blocks Pakistan government’s account for viewing in India

Twitter said the account has been blocked for users in India in response to a legal demand

Twitter has blocked the official handle of the Pakistani government for viewing in India.

In a post, Twitter said the account has been blocked for users in India in response to a legal demand.

“Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,” reads the message on the Pakistan government’s Twitter handle when accessed.

Advertisement

Reuters, however, reported that the Pakistan government’s handle remained active for viewers outside India.

This is the second time in six months that the Pakistan government’s account has been suspended from being viewed in India. It was earlier blocked in July.

Twitter guidelines make it mandatory for the microblogging site to withhold accounts in case of a valid legal demand like a court order.

The Indian government is yet to clarify what led to the move.