‘Pathaan’ row: Explain ‘Besharam Rang; won’t allow film in Maharashtra,’ says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that Besharam Rang song disrespects Hindu ideology and he is now expecting the filmmakers to explain themselves.

After Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra objected to Pathaan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’, another BJP Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam has objected to the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Kadam said that he wants the makers of Pathaan explain themselves on what they mean by ‘Besharam Rang’ — which literally translates to shameless colour — since people have raised objections to the song on social media.

Also read: Saffron bikini controversy over ‘Pathaan’ movie song ‘Besharam Rang’

Hindutva activists and BJP leaders see a communal angle in the use of the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the song released as part of the promotions ahead of next month’s release.

Advertisement

In his tweets, Kadam even alluded to Deepika’s solidarity with some Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi in 2020 after they were attacked by a mob that allegedly had the backing of the ruling BJP and other rightwing groups.

द्वारा कही जा रही है .उस पर स्पष्टतासे अपना रुख बयान करे . पर यह निश्चित है . महाराष्ट्र के भूमी पर #हिंदुत्व का अपमान करने वाली कोई भी फिल्म हो या सिरीयल हो. वह चल नही पायेगी. JNUधारी क्या ज़नेउ धारी विचारधारा को जानबूझकर आहत करनेका क्या ये दुस्साहस है ? जय श्रीराम — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) December 16, 2022

“JNU-dhaari [people standing with JNU] are hurting the sentiments of the ‘janeu-dhaari’ [Hindus who wear the sacred Brahmin thread],” Kadam said in tweets in Hindi and Marathi.

In an open threat to the makers of the film, he said, “Any film or serial that insults Hindutva will not be allowed in Maharashtra,” before signing off with “Jai Sri Ram”.

Many of those protesting against the song, including BJP leaders, have alleged “love jihad,” pointing at the Hindu actress wearing “saffron” and the Muslim actor in “green” in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ and called for a boycott of the movie and all of Bollywood.

While the filmmakers are yet to respond, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday, said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

The comment is being read as Khan’s response to the online toxicity against his film.

Khan’s comments came a day after Narottam Mishra said that if certain scenes in the song were not “corrected”, the BJP government in the state “will consider what to do about the screening of the movie”.

Also read: ‘Pathaan’ row: SRK, Deepika’s effigies burnt in Indore as protesters call for ban

Mishra said the “green” and “saffron” attire of the lead actor and actress need to be “rectified” along with the lyrics of the song. Mishra also demanded a change in the title of the film.