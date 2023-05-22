Papua New Guinea, Fiji confer rare honour on Prime Minister Modi

Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to the prime minister for championing cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South

In a rare honour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of the two Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

After attending the G7 meeting in Japan, Modi arrived in Port Moresby on Sunday on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

“Unprecedented honour for India as Papua New Guinea confers their highest award to PM Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae.

Humbled by the gesture of Papua New Guinea of conferring me with the Companion of the Order of Logohu. Gratitude to Governor General Sir Bob Dadae for presenting the award. This is a great recognition of India and the accomplishments of our people. pic.twitter.com/VDhqTJK6Ra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to Prime Minister Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. “An honour emblematic of the depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Fiji honour

This comes immediately after Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conferred the country’s highest award to Modi. “Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community. “Grateful to the people and government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me,” the prime minister tweeted.

Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. I thank PM @slrabuka for presenting the award. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji. pic.twitter.com/rhUPrE0Nvu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Modi also held a “wonderful meeting” with President Surangel S Whipps, Jr of the Republic of Palau on the sidelines of the summit. Whipps presented Modi with an Ebakl, one of the most important tools for the people of Palau.

Some of the previous international awards conferred Modi are The Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries), State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan), the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) and Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates).

