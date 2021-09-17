Over 14 workers injured as flyover collapses in Mumbai

The flyover is being constructed on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to reduce traffic snarls on the east-west link

More than 14 workers were injured after a girder of an under-construction flyover at MTNL junction in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai collapsed on Friday morning. The civic officials said that the mishap occurred at 4:41 am on Friday.

“A total of 14 persons are injured after a part of a bridge collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, earlier today. The condition of all the injured persons is stable,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The injured workers were taken to the Vile Parle-based V N Desai Hospital, where the doctors said that the condition of all of them was stable.

After being informed about the incident, police and fire brigade personnel along with other authorities rushed to the spot.

Maharashtra: A portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, injuring some labourers; police & fire brigade are at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2GxqLKo5Bb — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

As per the preliminary report, the workers, who are in the age group of 21 to 49 years, were carrying out some work on the girder when it fell down, and further details on the incident are awaited.

The flyover is being constructed on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to reduce traffic snarls on the east-west link, besides for decongesting the BKC area, one of the biggest business districts of Mumbai. The construction work of the flyover is being undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

