Opposition front’s alliance INDIA now has a tagline – ‘Jeetega Bharat’

It was former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who suggested that the Opposition front should have a Hindi tagline

The 26 Opposition parties have now chosen a tagline, ‘Jeetega Bharat’, for their front, created to fight and defeat the BJP in the 2024 general election.

The decision to include a tagline to the name of their coalition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) was taken after detailed consultations last night (July 18). It was former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, heading the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, who suggested that the Opposition alliance should have a Hindi tagline.

PTI quoting sources said that ‘Jeetega Bharat’, which means ‘India will win’ is likely to be replicated in several regional languages.

After the two-day Opposition front conclave in Bengaluru ended on July 18, the coalition had unveiled their name and addressed a press conference to convey the purpose of the alliance.

At the press conference, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the coalition will put together an action plan, which will list out their ideology and programmes. While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon, he added.

Rahul added that the fight is against BJP ideology and their thinking. “They are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country’s wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over in the hands of a few,” said Rahul. Further, he added that the fight is between NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA, his ideology and INDIA India always wins all fights, said Rahul.

Media reports said the name INDIA was suggested by TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the parties finalised it after lengthy discussions on its full form.

Even as the 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru, the BJP too held a parallel gathering in Delhi with 39 political parties.

At that meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition front, pointing out that alliances “built on negativity have never won”. As a rebuttal to the name of INDIA, Modi said the NDA represent “Bharat” and they stand for the poor and the backward classes.

According to new reports, the Opposition’s tagline around ‘Bharat’ seems like an effort to counter the BJP’s ‘Bharat vs India’ line of attack.