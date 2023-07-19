39 NDA allies vow to contest 2024 LS polls under Modi’s leadership in resolution

The resolution was taken at the NDA meet called by the BJP to display a show of strength on a day the Opposition held a conclave in Bengaluru to take on the ruling alliance

The 39 parties that attended the meeting called by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday (July 19) took the joint resolution that the NDA will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he will return to the helm for a third straight term with a “huge majority”.

The BJP organised a grand show of strength of its allies on a day 26 opposition parties held their conclave in Bengaluru to take on the ruling alliance.

Opposition confused, disoriented: NDA allies

The parties which attended the met expressed faith in Modi’s leadership in a resolution while claiming that the Opposition was faced with a crisis of identity and relevance. “Today, the opposition is confused and disoriented,” their resolution said.

“As the world’s most popular leader, Modi enjoys the unwavering trust of millions of Indians,” it said.

In the resolution, the parties claimed that the people’s support for the ruling coalition grew manifold in 2019 than in 2014 under Modi, and asserted that voters have been “rejecting and rubbishing the lies, rumours and baseless allegations of opposition parties and the country is reposing faith in the leadership of the NDA coalition”.

“All parties part of the NDA repose full faith in the leadership of PM Modi to attain a bigger mandate in 2024 than that won in 2019,” the resolution said.

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution in the meeting while the AIADMK’s K Palaniswami and the AGP’s Atul Bora supported it.

‘Will fight LS polls under Modi’s leadership’



“All constituents of the NDA resolved that it will unitedly contest the Lok Sabha elections under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and he for the third consecutive time will become the prime minister of the country with a huge majority,” it said.

Over the last nine years, the NDA government has realised the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) in the true sense, it said.

“This journey of good governance and development has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities,” the resolution added.

Be it the NDA government under Atal Bihar Vajpayee or the one under Modi, it has always worked for nation-building while respecting regional aspirations, it said.

The resolution also lauded the Modi government’s pro-poor measures which, it added, has led to a sharp reduction in poverty.

It has been committed to social and economic upliftment of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women and economically weaker sections of the society, it said.

Praising its efforts to empower the poor, the resolution noted that Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, and Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, were made the country’s President under its tenure.

It said that India has been able to emerge as a major economic power on the global stage under the leadership of Modi.

“It is a matter of pride for the entire country, including us, that 14 countries have conferred their highest honour upon Modiji,” the resolution said.

“NDA constituents unanimously commit that under the leadership of PM Modi ji, as participants of this development journey – we are one, we are united and we are unanimous,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)