Operation Kaveri: Another batch of 229 people evacuated from Sudan

The latest group of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru after 365 individuals had returned to Delhi from Sudan the previous day

India carried out another evacuation mission from Sudan on Sunday (April 30), to bring back 229 stranded Indian nationals, amidst the ongoing violence in the region.

The fresh batch of evacuees arrived in Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/5OGEh7WM7D — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023

“#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Under the evacuation mission, 754 people arrived in India in two batches on Friday.

The total number of Indians who have been brought back home from Sudan now stands at 1,954, according to official data.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: IAF rescues 121 people from Sudan in daring operation

The Indians were brought back from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

The first batch of 360 evacuees returned to New Delhi in a commercial plane on Wednesday.

The second batch of 246 Indian evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: Another batch of 392 Indians returns home from strife-torn Sudan

Under “Operation Kaveri”, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAFs heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAFs aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, and the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them, besides being in touch with the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi.

Also Read: Operation Kaveri: 670 Indians evacuated from Sudan; first batch of 360 passengers reaches Delhi

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

Jaishankar announced the launch of “Operation Kaveri” on Monday to bring back stranded Indians from the African country.

(With agency inputs)