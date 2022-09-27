Now, watch Supreme Court proceedings on your cell phone

Apex court starts live-streaming constitution bench proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday started live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings for the first time.

Viewers can access the proceedings at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official. On Monday, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the SC will soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings instead of using YouTube.

On September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, had delivered the landmark judgment on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in issues of constitutional importance. He had remarked that “sunlight” was the “best disinfectant.”

Four years on, the top court decided to live-stream the proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27. The unanimous decision was taken at a full court meeting headed by the CJI recently.

The SC may live-stream the proceedings on YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said earlier. People can view the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and desktop computers without any hassle.

On August 26, the Supreme Court live-streamed for the first time the proceedings of a Bench headed by then Chief Justice N V Ramana through a webcast portal. It was a ceremonial proceeding, as Justice Ramana was to retire from the judiciary that day.