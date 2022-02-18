Not okay with removing hijab, Karnataka teacher resigns

A lecturer at Jain PU College in Karnataka's Tumakuru has resigned amid the hijab ban row. College principal says neither he nor anyone else in the management ever asked her to remove the hijab.

A teacher in Karnataka resigned after reportedly being told by the college principal that she cannot wear a hijab to the institution. The English lecturer has cited “self-respect” as the reason for putting down her papers.

The college principal, KT Manjunath, however, denied the charge saying neither he nor anyone else in the management ever asked her to remove the hijab.

Chandini, a lecturer at the Jain PU College in the industrial city of Tumakuru, said while she had been working at the college for over three years, she was asked to remove the hijab before entering the college for the first time ever.

In her resignation letter to the principal, Chandini wrote, “I Chandini Lecturer department of English, Resigning from my position as you demanded me to remove my Hijab which I have been carrying for 3 years in your college. Right to religion is constitutional right which nobody could deny. Thank you. I condemn your undemocratic act.”

Advertisement

The development comes a day after the Karnataka government issued a circular saying the wearing of hijab is not permitted in minority institutions run under the state government. Secretary for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf Department, P Manivannan, said the interim order of the full bench of the High Court also applies to residential schools run under the Minority Welfare Department and Moulana Azad Model Schools (English medium).

Also read | Why no one knows what sparked the Udupi hijab fire

All educational institutions run by the Minority Welfare Department have been ordered not to allow hijab, scarves, saffron shawls and other religious symbols on the campus.

With almost all schools and colleges enforcing the no-hijab rule citing the high court’s interim order, several Muslim organisations had sought direction and interpretation from the government and high court.

In schools such as boarding schools and Moulana Azad Model Schools, where Muslim students constitute 80-90 per cent of the strength, the court’s interim order led to confusion with many still attending classes with hijabs.

To clear the confusion, the state government’s circular quoting the HC’s interim order directed all schools and colleges under the Minorities Welfare department not to allow saffron stoles, scarfs and hijabs in classrooms.

The circular said, “We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest.

Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.”

Educational institutions in Karnataka have been on the edge over the hijab row for nearly two months now.

Also read: Hijab row: Protests & chaos still order of the day in colleges

The protests started in early January when six students alleged that they were stopped from attending class wearing the headscarf. As the protests spread to several colleges, there were counter demonstrations with Hindu students sporting saffron scarves.

The Karnataka High Court, which is currently hearing the matter, has imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools where students are required to wear a uniform.