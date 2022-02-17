Why no one knows what sparked the Udupi hijab fire

On the morning of January 1, when most people were busy exchanging New Year greetings wishing each other peace and prosperity, a storm was brewing in the otherwise quaint and calm temple town of Karnataka’s Udupi. A group of Muslim girl students from Government Women’s Pre University College alleged that they were denied entry into the classroom because they were wearing hijab.

In a weeks time, the storm had transformed into a full-blown tsunami and spread to other areas with students from a government-run college in Koppa district taking to the streets wearing saffron shawls to counter Muslim girls wearing hijab inside the classroom. As saffron clashed with black burqas, chants of Jai Shri Ram were met with Allah hu Akbar elsewhere in a college in Mandya, a district to the south.

About a month and a half later, the fire has spread across Karnataka’s schools and colleges - more girls are apparently choosing to wear the hijab in various parts to school and pre-university colleges even as more schools, including those that earlier had no restriction on hijab, are asking students to take it off before entering classrooms.

Lawyers on both sides are sparring over whether hijab is essential to a practicing Muslim woman or if an educational institution has the right to decide what students wear inside the campus in the Karnataka High Court. The matter reached court after one of the Muslim girl students from Udupi, who was denied entry into her classroom, filed a writ petition before the court saying wearing a headscarf was her fundamental right.