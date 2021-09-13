Not just Sanskrit, Tamil hymns must be recited at temples across country: HC

The court said that temple proceedings across the country should be done by reciting Tamil hymns

The Madras High Court hailed Tamil as the ‘language of Gods’ and said that temple proceedings across the country should be done by reciting Tamil hymns.

A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran, since retired, and Justice B Pugalendhi, in a recent order also said that in India “it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods’ language.”

“No doubt, Sanskrit is an ancient language with enormous ancient literature. The belief is spread in such a way that only if the Sanskrit Vedas are recited, the Gods will listen to the prayers of the devotees,” the bench added.

Advertisement

The court was hearing a petition seeking consecration of a temple in Karur district, to conduct consecration by chanting hymns in Tamil. The petition requested the court to allow the temple to conduct consecration of Arulmigu Pasupatheshwara Swamy Tirukovil by chanting Thirumuraikal, Tamil Saiva Manthiram and songs of Saint Amaravathi Aatrangarai Karurar.

Also read: Did the Indus Valley civilisation speak an ancient form of Tamil?

“Tamil is not only one of the earliest ancient languages of the world but also a Language of Gods. It is believed that the Tamil language is born out of a pellet drum which fell from Lord Shiva while he was dancing. Another School of thought is that Lord Muruga created Tamil language,” the bench said.

“As per mythology, Lord Shiva presided over the first academy (First Tamil Sangam). It is believed that Lord Shiva played Thiruvilayadal to test the knowledge of Tamil poets. The above would only mean that Tamil language is connected with Gods. When it is connected with Gods, it is a Godly language. Such a Godly language has to be used while performing Kudamuzhuku,” the court said.

The judges also noted that every language spoken by the people is Gods’ language.

“Man cannot create language. The languages are in existence for centuries together and passed on from one generation to the other generation. There can only be improvement in the existing language and there cannot be any creation of language,” the bench added.

Also read: Madras Day: Not just music, dance; city is famed for scientific temper too

“The petitioner seeks for performing Kudamuzhuku in a particular temple by reciting Tamil verses. However, it is not only for that temple but throughout the country, all the temples should be consecrated by reciting Tamil Thirumurai and other hymns, composed by Saints like Alwargal and Nayanmargal, apart from Pattinathar, Arunagirinathar, etc.,” the bench noted.

The court said that ‘even the policymakers who have been ruling the State from the year 1967 onwards are interested in making use of Tamil in all the fields.’

“Even according to Bhagavat Geeta, Lord Krishna stated that he manifests himself in the month of Margazhi. Thus, God Thirumal would like to hear Tamil Thirupavai during the month of Margazhi which he is fond of. When Vaishnavism gave importance and prominence to Tamil hymns, Saivism equally gave importance to Tamil, due to the availability of many literatures, especially Bhakti literature,” the bench said.

The court further said that the proof that Sanskrit language is in existence for more than 3000 years and passed orally is not available, and it is only a ‘hypothesis’. “However, it is also one of the ancient languages which is required to be preserved,” the bench said.

Also read: Bengaluru is most linguistically diverse city in country: Study

The bench added that Tamil has got ‘scientific evidence to prove its antiquity’ and therefore it cannot be claimed that only Sanskrit is Gods’ language while others are not.

“Sadly, the estampies of Tamil inscriptions, taken by the British, are not properly preserved and many of them are lost or damaged. It is also stated that many precious palm leaf manuscripts containing Tamil literature were burnt or thrown into river,” the court said.

It credited Tamil scholar U Ve Swaminatha Iyer for retrieving and preserving the palm leaf manuscripts and Tamil materials.

“But for him, many of the precious valuable literature could not have been saved,” the bench said.

(With inputs from Agencies)