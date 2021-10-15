‘Not animals in a zoo’: Dr Singh’s kin on minister/photographer visiting PM

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took the photographer with him inside Dr Singh’s room at AIIMS, despite the family’s objections.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s visit to AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about Dr Manmohan Singh’s health has upset the former PM’s family, as the minister took with him a photographer inside the hospital room.

The Print reported Singh’s daughter, Damandeep Singh, as saying that her mother was very upset on seeing the photographer and when she insisted that the man leave the room, “she was completely ignored”.

“She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo,” Damandeep was quoted as saying, further explaining that her parents had expressly insisted that visitors be restricted because her father is suffering from dengue and his immunity is low, and there is the risk of infection.

India’s former PM was taken to AIIMS on Wednesday evening because he was suffering from fever and weakness, which was diagnosed as dengue. His condition is “stable, but his immunity is low,” Damandeep said. Dr Singh had earlier contracted COVID during the second wave in Delhi, despite taking both vaccine doses.

Advertisement

Also read: Madhavrao Scindia, not Manmohan, was Sonia’s first choice as PM, but…

“It was nice of the health minister to visit and express his concern. However, my parents were in no state to be photographed at the time,” Damandeep reportedly said.

According to The Print, the health ministry and Mandaviya’s office haven’t commented on the issue, but a government source said it has been a convention of health ministers to check on ailing present or former occupants of constitutional posts who are admitted at the premier medical institute.

The 89-year-old Dr Singh is currently admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS and is being seen by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik. His condition is said to be improving. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also visited the former PM on Thursday to enquire about his health.

Also read: Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID, admitted to AIIMS