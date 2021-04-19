Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID, admitted to AIIMS

Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, a dedicated COVID facility, with mild fever and his condition is said to be stable

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with a mild fever on Monday (April 19) afternoon.

Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable. They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19. The doctors are monitoring his condition.

Also read: Vaccinate those below 45, let states decide frontline workers: Manmohan

Advertisement

Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Wishes for the speedy recovery of the Congress veteran poured in following his hospitalisation.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders expressed concern over Singh’s health and voiced hope that he will recover soon.

Also read: 1991 to 2021: How Manmohan’s reforms differ from Nirmala’s

“My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter.

Banerjee said, “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery”.