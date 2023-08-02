Nominate 2 Manipuri women to RS, ask Modi to speak: INDIA alliance urges President

Nominating two Manipuri women from different communities to the Rajya Sabha will help rectify the "grievous harm" inflicted on women of the state during the ethnic violence plaguing the state, the alliance said.

The INDIA Opposition alliance on Wednesday (August 2) urged President Droupadi Murmu to nominate two Manipuri women to Parliament and also urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur situation in the House.

The demands were made when leaders of the multi-party grouping submitted a memorandum to the President after a visit to the troubled northeastern state.

Nominating two Manipuri women from different communities to the Rajya Sabha will help rectify the “grievous harm” inflicted on women of the state in the course of the ethnic violence plaguing the state, the alliance said.

Making the suggestion, Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev said this would serve as a small measure to rectify the grievous harm and violation inflicted upon the women of the state.

“This is the minimum expectation at this time of national tragedy,” she said.

Speak in parliament

INDIA alliance also demanded that Modi makes a statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue and also visit the state.

The memorandum also raised the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and alleged that the Central government was not bothered about it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told the media that the delegation also apprised the president of the situation in the state.

Among those present at the meeting with the President were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut, andTrinamool leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek OBrien.