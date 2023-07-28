Noida: FIR against AAP spokesperson for ‘communal remarks’ in TV debate

In his complaint to the police, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Kakkar called him 'Mujahideen', abused his faith, and made 'extremely communally-loaded' remarks

An FIR has been lodged in Noida against Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on the complaint of BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused her of making communal remarks during a debate on a TV channel, police said on Friday (July 28).

In his complaint to the police, Poonawalla alleged that Kakkar called him “Mujahideen,” abused his faith, and made “extremely communally-loaded” remarks during a TV debate on a private channel on July 25.

“In the past too, she has made such comments on-air and off-air against my faith, against Islam, and against Muslims in general. Such comments only reflect the poisonous and hate-filled mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party towards Muslims,” Poonawalla alleged in his complaint filed on Thursday (July 27), according to police.

Responding to the allegations, Kakkar wondered if “Mujahideen” or “Shehzad” meant “terrorist” and hit back at Poonawalla for referring to a chief minister as “Jihadi.”

“Does Shehzad mean terrorist? Does Mujahideen mean terrorist? Does Shehzad Mujahideen mean terrorist? Is the complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as Jihadi on national media? The previous conduct of the Complainant. Is it okay to refer to a political opponent as Shishu?” Kakkar tweeted in response to a post by Poonawalla on Twitter.

“@Shehzad_Ind Long fight, bro. Tough questions you will have to prove,” the AAP spokesperson added in the same tweet.

1. Does “Shehzad” mean terrorist?

2. Does “Mujahideen” mean terrorist?

3. Does “Shehzad Mujahideen” mean terrorist?

4. Is the Complainant allowed to refer to a Chief Minister as “Jihadi” on national media?

5. The previous conduct of the Complainant.

6. Is it okay to refer a… https://t.co/mTpHH9w5xB — Priyanka Kakkar (@PKakkar_) July 26, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said, “An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law at the Sector 20 Police Station. Further investigation in the case is underway.”

Kakkar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (public mischief).

(With inputs from agencies)