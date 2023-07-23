AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman: Bill replacing Delhi ordinance unconstitutional

Chadha's letter to Dhankhar deemed the Bill "unconstitutional" and urged him to direct the BJP-led Centre to withdraw it to "save the Constitution."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (July 23), urging him to prevent the introduction of a bill aiming to replace the Centre’s ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi in the Upper House of Parliament.

In his letter to Dhankhar, Chadha termed the Bill “unconstitutional” and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to direct the BJP-led Centre to withdraw it and “save the Constitution”.

“Any law which the Parliament may make needs to supplement the provisions of Article 239AA and for only matters incidental or consequential to those provisions. Therefore, the proposed Bill which contains provisions contrary to the provisions of Article 239AA is not a valid exercise of the Parliament’s legislative competence,” Chadha said.

Thus, the Bill is unconstitutional and the Upper House cannot consider it, he contended.

“I would therefore request you to not permit the introduction of this Bill and direct the government to withdraw it and save the Constitution,” the AAP leader said.

