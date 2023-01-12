No internet? You can still send WhatsApp messages using proxy servers

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a proxy feature for Android, iOS, and desktop devices that allows you to send WhatsApp messages even without internet connection. Here’s how to do it

Troubled by slow internet? Or travelling somewhere with spotty or blocked Net connection? Don’t fret. You can still stay connected on WhatsApp using a proxy server.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently launched this proxy feature for Android, iOS, and desktop devices. It allows you to send WhatsApp messages even without internet. With a proxy WhatsApp connection, you can stay in touch even if the government has restricted internet in the area.

WhatsApp said in its announcement that the proxy tool is an effort to “put the power into people’s hands” to stay connected even if the internet is blocked or restricted.

How to find WhatsApp proxy servers

Advertisement

You can find and save more than one proxy server addresses through trusted social media sources or search engines. Volunteers and organisations, trying to help people communicate securely and freely, have set up these proxy servers. They also share them online.

Also read: WhatsApp in 2023: Get ready for many new features

Many proxy servers are blocked after some time. So, if you cannot connect to one network, you can find a different one.

How to connect to a WhatsApp proxy server on Android

Update or download the latest version of WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp > Chats tab > Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy

Now tap “Use proxy” and enter a proxy address you want to connect to

Tap on “Save”

Once the connection is made, WhatsApp will show you a tick

How to connect to a WhatsApp proxy server on iPhone

Open WhatsApp Settings > Storage and Data > Proxy

Tap “Use Proxy”

Enter the proxy address and tap “Save” to connect

How to create WhatsApp proxy servers

If you want to create a proxy server, you can set up one using a server with ports 80, 443, or 5222 available and a domain name (or subdomain) that points to the server’s IP address. For more details, check GitHub.

Also read: WhatsApp will soon allow users to report status updates

WhatsApp has urged users to share these proxy addresses privately with users who cannot connect directly to the platform. Using WhatsApp through proxy connections does not compromise on the platform’s security and privacy. However, if you use a third-party proxy server, your IP address will be shared with the proxy provider.

Why proxy servers are needed

In its statement, WhatsApp mentioned Iran, where the government has been blocking the internet for months. The Islamic republic blocked WhatsApp and fellow Meta-owned app Instagram as protests broke out over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death. According to WhatsApp, such actions “deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help.”

Some users use virtual private networks (VPNs) to connect to the internet. VPNs allow users to link to private computer networks in other countries to make it appear that the device is operating in that country. Proxy servers are like VPNs. But VPNs also encrypt users’ internet data apart from hiding where they are operating from.

Proxy servers are becoming the need of the hour. In September, WhatsApp competitor Signal announced proxy server support to users in Iran. In a June 2022 report, the United Nations Human Rights Office said it had recorded 931 internet shutdowns across 74 countries between 2016 and 2021.

(With agency inputs)