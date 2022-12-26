WhatsApp will soon allow users to report status updates

The feature which is still under process will enable users to report a status update that goes against the social media company’s Terms of Service

Find a status update on WhatsApp offensive? A solution will be soon at hand now.

According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform now plans to introduce a feature which will enable users to report a status update that goes against the social media company’s Terms of Service.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatApp developments, to access the feature, users will have to go to a new menu within the ‘Status’ section on WhatsApp to report a particular status update. Once flagged, the complaint will be forwarded to the moderation team, which will verify contents of the said status and take action accordingly.

The feature which is still under development will be an add-on to scores of other new features that were added to WhatsApp in 2022.

Some of its latest features allow users to text themselves, either to set reminders, make notes or jot down to-do lists; be part of a communities which encompass various groups; and take opinion polls. The social media company also expanded the number of members that can be added to a group to 1,024 while stretching the number of users in a video call to 32.