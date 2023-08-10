No-confidence motion: Top 10 things that Modi said in Parliament today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) spoke in the debate on the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha. The speech came after incessant calls by the Opposition for his statement on the over three-month-old ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Here are the top 10 things the PM said:

◙ The no-confidence motion is a gift from God. It has always been lucky for us. We will break all records in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

◙In 2014, a full majority govt came after three decades and we got a bigger mandate in 2019 because of our track record

◙I don’t know what was compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe call was made from Kolkata

◙ The Opposition said banking sector would collapse. They asked foreign experts to say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks’ net profit doubled. Opposition did the same about HAL. They used HAL was finished and India’s defence sector destroyed. A video too was filmed about HAL. Today, HAL is achieving new heights of success, registering biggest revenue. Again, they did the same about LIC. Lies were spread about LIC. Today, it is growing stronger.

◙Opposition has a secret boon. Whoever you curse does well. One such example is standing before you. ’20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya.. But I have only prospered.

◙Under Congress rule, Indian economy used to be languishing at 10th or 11th spot. After 2014, it is among top 5 economies

◙To keep themselves alive, Opposition is forced to take help from NDA. But ‘I’ does not leave them. ‘INDIA’ comprises arrogance of 26 parties and the one of a family. They even stole NDA. UPA conducted its last rites in Bengaluru while changing the name to INDIA

◙ In West Bengal, TMC is against Left, but in Delhi, they are together. The Congress is pally with a party (Left) whose workers vandalised its office in Kerala’s Wayanad. People have repeatedly told the Congress ‘no confidence’. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, UP, Bihar have said no confidence. The Congress believed in Pakistan, not Kashmiris.”

◙ Congress unable to digest how a poor family’s son became PM. They can’t digest seeing a prime minister from outside the family. I understand why Congress is so rattled. They have been launching a product multiple times which has failed. They promote ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’, but it is ‘Loot Ki Dukaan’

◙Manipur will be peaceful soon. What happened in Manipur is saddening. We will all put in efforts to restore peace, to work towards the country’s development. The country stands with Manipur. But they spoke of Mother India’s death. Bharat mata has been killed in Manipur statement.