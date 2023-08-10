Parliament LIVE | No-confidence motion always lucky for us; will break all records in 2024: PM Modi

“The no-confidence motion is a gift from God. It has always been lucky for us. We will break all records in the next Lok Sabha elections,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (August 10), replying to the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

What Modi said: Here are the main points

*No-confidence is a good omen for us

*No-confidence motion is lucky for us

*Oppn is power-hungry

*Opposition parties have no interest in new bills, it’s in the welfare of the people.

*NDA-BJP will have an unprecedented victory in 2024

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following opposition protests over the Manipur issue.

Soon after obituary reference to five former members of the House, opposition members were on their feet raising the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla ignored them and started the Question Hour, the schedule business of the House. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and displayed placards that read ‘India is with Manipur’.

After 15 minutes of business, the speaker asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. “Honourable members, you are not using the valuable time of the House. Question Hour is very important and you should raise the issues concerning the people. I want to run the House but you are not interested,” he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

