NIA raids 60 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, TN targeting ISIS sympathisers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out anti-terrorist raids across at least 60 locations in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, according to reports on Wednesday (February 15).

The sources say that NIA is targeting those suspected of having links with the banned terrorist organization ISIS.

The raids are reportedly the result of intelligence gathered from suspects who were arrested in the Coimbatore and Mangaluru suicide attacks last year.

National Investigation Agency conducts raids in Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai, in connection with the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case Raids are underway at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/VZv0Dda3TM — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

The blast in Coimbatore last October killed Jameza Mubin who was driving a vehicle with two cylinders, one of which exploded. When the police searched his house after the explosion, they found “low-intensive explosive material”. The police said that Mubin had been questioned by the NIA in 2019 over alleged links to ISIS.

