Naxal attack: Blast in Chhattisgarh kills 10 policemen, driver

At least ten policemen and their driver were killed on Wednesday when Maoists blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation initiated after intelligence inputs, police said.

Ten policemen, one civilian killed in blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

While the number of casualties is yet to be verified by authorities, it could rise further.

It was one of the worst attacks by Naxalites in recent times in Chhattisgarh.

The policemen belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special force that comprises mostly tribals trained to combat Maoists.

The DRG has been instrumental in several operations against the rebels in Bastar, a stronghold of Naxalites.

Following the attack, a combing operation has been launched by paramilitary personnel and local police in Dantewada.

Reacting to reports of the IED attack by Naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident. He said the Centre will give all possible help to the state government.

Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 26, 2023

