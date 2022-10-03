Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to critical care unit at Gurugram’s Medanta Hosp

According to a statement by the hospital: “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors”

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the critical care unit at the Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, where he is undergoing treatment.

Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was shifted to the intensive care unit after his health deteriorated on Sunday (October 2) night. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 22.

A tweet by the Samajwadi Party said that Yadav’s health condition is stable and that his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had reached the Gurugram hospital where his ailing father is admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Akhilesh and enquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition. The prime minister also assured of all possible assistance in the treatment.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also wished Yadav a speedy recovery.

Yadav has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as the union defence minister.