Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram’s Medanta hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorated on Sunday and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

The 82-year-old SP leader has been admitted for several days but on Sunday was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22. The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

Akhilesh leaves for Delhi

Akhilesh Yadav left for Delhi from Lucknow as soon as he received the news of his father’s health.

Mulayam Singh, referred to as Netaji, founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party patriarch’s wife Sadhna Gupta had died in July this year.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.