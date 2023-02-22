More airports bringing people closer, boosting national progress: Modi

The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 22) said the aviation sector was bringing people closer and boosting national progress with more airports and better connectivity.

The prime minister shared a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about domestic air traffic touching a new post-COVID high of nearly 4.45 lakh on February 19.

“More airports and better connectivity…the aviation sector is bringing people closer and boosting national progress,” Modi said in a tweet.

Also read: Crests and troughs in aviation sector: Scindia

Advertisement

Prior to COVID, the average daily domestic air passenger number was 3,98,579. In a tweet on Monday (February 20), Scindia said domestic air passenger movement scaled a new high post-COVID. As many as 4,44,845 passengers were flown by domestic airlines on Sunday (February 19).

“Yet another milestone! Indian civil aviation continues to soar!” Scindia said.

147 operational airports in the country

Currently, there are 147 operational airports in the country. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed airport at Shivamogga in Karnataka on February 27.

Also read: India’s civil aviation to see phenomenal, healthy growth: Scindia

The country’s aviation sector is on the recovery path after it was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.