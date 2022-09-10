Moosewala murder: Punjab Police arrest sixth shooter in ‘major breakthrough’

The accused, known as Deepak alias Mundi, was arrested in a joint operation with the central agencies and the Delhi Police

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested the chief shooter of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Saturday (September 10). The accused, known as Deepak alias Mundi, was arrested by the Punjab police from the Bengal-Nepal border.

According to the Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, it was a joint operation with the central agencies and the Delhi Police.

Two of Yadav’s associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, have also been arrested, said Yadav.

“Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested today by the AGTF team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation,” Yadav wrote on Twitter.

Deepak was a shooter in the Bolero module while Pandit and Rajinder provided him with logistical support, including weapons and hideouts.

Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police.

On July 20, the Punjab Police gunned down two of Moosewala’s killers, identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh, in crossfire operations near Amritsar.