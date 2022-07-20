2 suspects in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder killed in encounter with police

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, two suspects in Moose Wala’s murder case were killed during encounter with Punjab Police. The encounter site was close to the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa, gangsters suspected to be involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, were killed in an encounter that broke out between the Punjab Police and the two suspects on Wednesday (July 20).

Roopa was killed first, while Kussa who continued to engage in the cross-firing, was killed at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Three policemen and a news channel’s cameraperson were also injured during the encounter.

The encounter site was close to the Wagah-Attari border in Amritsar. The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force had sealed the area and advised the residents to stay inside their houses.

According to sources, the police was informed that the gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, were hiding in Chicha Bhakna village, adjacent to the Pakistan border in Amritsar. Sources also said that gangster Roopa and his partner Mannu Kussa, both suspected to be involved in the Moose Wala murder case, were hiding there.

Following the lead, the police launched a search operation in the area during which firing was exchanged between both sides.

Gunshots were heard from the site where the accused were thought to be hiding.

A heavy police force had been deployed at the village.

Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. A CCTV footage recently surfaced showing Roopa and Kusa riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21.

Police have identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in the killing. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier nabbed three shooters, Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kussa were part of the second module.

It is believed that Kusa had fired at Moose Wala with an AK-47 rifle. Kusa and Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla car which was trailing Moose Wala’s vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29. After committing the crime, Kussa and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district.