Support our Olympians with ‘Victory Punch’ campaign: Modi

During his Sunday address, the PM also asked citizens to pay tributes to those who made the nation proud during the Kargil War in 1999.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all Indians to support the government’s new campaign in support of the country’s Olympics sportspersons in Tokyo, Japan.

During the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi asked Indians to support the ‘Victory Punch’ campaign on social media and “cheer for India”.

“Let us all #Cheer4India. Keep supporting our athletes. Every Indian felt proud seeing our contingent in full glory at Tokyo Olympics,” the PM said.

During his previous Mann Ki Baat, in June, also Modi had urged the nation to come forward and support the athletes.

“Every athlete who will be going to Tokyo Olympics has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are just not going to the Games for themselves, but they are heading to Tokyo to make the country proud,” he had said.

“Tomorrow, that is the 26th of July, is Kargil Vijay Diwas as well. The Kargil War is one symbol of the bravery and patience on part of India’s armed forces, which the whole world watched. This time this pride-filled day will be celebrated amid Amrit Mahotsav [an initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence in 2022],” he said.

Reminding people of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the PM asked people to follow all COVID-related protocols. “During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You don’t have to forget corona-related protocols,” he said.

Other highlights of the address included:

A mention of the inspiring work being done in Manipur and Tripura, specially in the field of agriculture.

A unique effort associated with IIT Madras and ways of invigorating the housing sector with new technology.

Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which show how technology is being harnessed for the greater good.

And the upcoming National Handloom Day and the need to further popularise handlooms in among the people.

Mann Ki Baat is Modi’s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.