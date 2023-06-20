Modi on China: Peace, tranquillity in border areas must for normal ties

Underlining India’s core belief of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, the prime minister also said that the country was fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty

Emphasising that peace and tranquillity in border areas was essential for normal bilateral relations with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 20) said that India has a core belief in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity and was fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity.

PM Modi made the categorical statement in an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his first state visit to the United States. The prime minister also talked about the Ukraine conflict, saying some people say that India is neutral but it is on the side of peace.

Disputes should be resolved with “diplomacy and dialogue”, not war, the prime minister said. “Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace,” he added.

“All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries,” he said.

Regarding the criticism of India’s stance on Russia over that country’s conflict with Ukraine, Modi said that he did not think this type of perception was widespread in the US. “I think India’s position is well known and well understood worldwide. The world is confident that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he said.

On the India–China relationship, Modi said that for normal bilateral ties with China, peace and tranquility in the border areas were essential. “We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” he said.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh for the past three years, even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted in May 2020, following a violent clash between the troops in the Pangong Lake area.

India has maintained that its ties with China cannot be normal without peace in the border areas.

