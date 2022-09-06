Mistry’s death: What doctors say; Merc team collects data from spot

The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. The viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Mumbai’s Kalina area for a detailed analysis

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole had received multiple injuries and “blunt thorax trauma” in the car accident in which they were killed almost instantly, a medical officer from the J J Hospital in Mumbai said on Tuesday (September 6).

The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding, he said.

Mistry (54) and Pandole were on their way from Gujarat to Mumbai along with two other persons when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya River in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, around 100 km from Mumbai on Sunday (September 4) afternoon.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai

Advertisement

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole who were in the car’s back seats, were killed. Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55) who was driving the car and her husband Darius Pandole (60) who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries.

The bodies were later brought to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where doctors conducted the autopsy. “The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the car’s speed. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma,” the medical officer said.

The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of death, he said.

Also Read: Police obtain CCTV footage of Cyrus Mistry’s car moments before it crashed

As a standard procedure, the viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Mumbai’s Kalina area for a detailed analysis, he added.

Mercedes-Benz team collects car data to ascertain cause of accident

A team from the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz whose car crashed into a road divider killing industrialist Cyrus Mistry and another occupant, has collected the vehicle’s data which will be decrypted for further analysis, a senior police official said on Tuesday (September 6).

There will also be an investigation into other details like the car’s tyre pressure and brake fluid level to ascertain the cause of the accident, Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite told PTI.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry’s death puts focus on wearing seat belt while in car’s back seat

Officials from the Mercedes-Benz company visited and collected the encrypted data from the accident-hit car. The data will be analysed, decrypted and will be shared with the police for further investigation, he said. Low brake fluid causes air to fill the gaps in the brake line, leading to soft brakes. Spongy brake pedals can be dangerous, the official said.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday (September 4) afternoon when their car hit a road divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and are admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident. Prima facie, the luxury car was over-speeding when the accident took place, the official had said.

(With inputs from agencies)