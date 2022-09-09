Mistry car crash: Brakes pressed 5 sec before crash, says Mercedes report

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday (September 12) to carry out the car's inspection

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal car accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry. The report submitted to the Palghar police, reveals that the vehicle’s brakes were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider, a senior official said on Friday (September 9).

He also said that a team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Monday (September 12) to carry out the car’s inspection.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday (September 4) afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

The accident occurred on the Surya River bridge while they were on their way from Gujarat to Mumbai.

“Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says that the car was running at a speed of 100 kmph, a few seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

The report reveals that the car’s brakes were applied five seconds before the crash, he said. Patil added that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also submitted its report which mentioned that four air bags in the car had opened after the crash, three at the drivers seat and one at the adjoining seat.

“A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for the car’s inspection,” he said. Till that time, the car will be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said.

“After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.

(With inputs from agencies)