Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala’s judicial custody for 14 days

The court has extended Aftab Amin Poonawala's judicial custody to 14 days

Delhi court on Tuesday (January 10) extended the judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawala, who was accused of killing his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar (27) and dismembering her body. This was a case that rocked the nation.

Poonawala was produced before the metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier, on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping them in a nearby forest area over a period of several days.

He was arrested on November 12.