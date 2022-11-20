Shraddha murder: Delhi Police find more bones in Mehrauli forest

Base of skull, jaw, and other bones to be sent for forensic tests as Delhi Police race against time to collect crucial evidence against Aftab Ameen Poonawalla

Delhi Police have reportedly found more human remains in Mehrauli forest, where Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly dumped the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after killing her.

On Sunday, the police reportedly found the base of a skull, a jaw, and other bones. They will send these for forensic tests to compare the DNA with Walkar’s father’s samples.

The police had earlier recovered eight to 10 bones, which they sent for forensic tests. According to experts, the case hinges on forensic and circumstantial evidence, as there are no witnesses to the six-month-old murder.

Poonawalla allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he dumped all over Mehrauli forest. He was arrested a week ago after Walkar’s father Vikas Walker lodged a complaint. Poonawalla is set to undergo a narco-analysis test next week.

Delhi Police are reportedly trying to retrieve Walkar and Poonawalla’s chats records. The locations of their cell phones around the time of murder are reportedly yet to be traced.

Poonawalla has reportedly confessed to concealing all evidence related to Walkar, including three of her pictures. The police have reportedly recovered Walkar’s bag from his Chattarpur flat and found her clothes and shoes.

The police have also reportedly recovered heavy and sharp tools from Poonawalla’s flat. They suspect he might have used these to chop up Shraddha’s body. The police have also found a heavy black polythene bag at Poonawalla’s workplace in Gurugram.

As Poonawalla’s custody ends on Wednesday, the police are racing against time. There is still no key evidence against him.

